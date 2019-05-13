Kalonzo opposes more allocation to counties

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls for increased allocation of funds to counties, citing rampant corruption in the devolved units.

Kalonzo said counties have turned into conduits for siphoning taxpayers’ money and the country should reconsider the push to increase allocation to 45 per cent of the national revenue.

Opposition leaders and the Council of Governors have in the past called for a law change to increase money allocated to counties.

Currently, the Constitution provides 15 per cent of the audited revenue to the devolved units in what a section of the political leadership argues is too small for development.

But speaking yesterday during a church service at Makongeni AIC Church in Nairobi, Kalonzo said it would be untenable to increase funding to counties in the wake of serious cases of corruption involving billions of shillings.

He said giving counties more cash when they continue misappropriating the current allocation will create an enabling environment for more corruption.

“I used to believe that we can give counties up to 45 per cent of the national revenue but now I doubt because of what we are seeing,” Kalonzo said.

A number of county bosses including former governors and top county officials are currently being probed by the EACC and DCI over misappropriation of funds.

Former Isiolo Governor Godana Dayo had his home raided by EACC officers who were looking for documents relating to a Sh271 million stalled road project.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal is also being investigated for possible involvement in a Sh84 million fraud.

Also in the investigators' radar is Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, whom the EACC believes has amassed wealth in a questionable manner in the four-and-half years he's been in office.

Ex-Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and Migori incumbent Okoth Obado are also being investigated over an alleged misappropriation of millions of county cash.

The Wiper leader also reiterated his support for the renewed fight against corruption spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.