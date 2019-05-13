Fake gold suspect to be detained longer

A businessman suspected of defrauding a Dubai royal by pretending they could sell him gold will be detained for three days.

Milimani Senior resident magistrate Edna Mayova ordered Yulian Stankov, who is believed to be a Bulgarian, to be remanded at Gigiri police station to enable detectives complete investigations into the fake gold sale.

His co-suspect, Mohammed Rashi, was, however, granted a Sh50,000 cash bail.

In an affidavit, detective sergeant Stanley Musembi told the court that the two suspects were arrested on Thursday at Lavington Mall on suspicion of obtaining money by false pretenses.

The officer said they found the suspects with proforma invoices belonging to Air Cargo limited. The amount involved was not mentioned,

Police say Stankov does not have identification documents and his presence in the Country is questionable. Detectives also want to have their phones taken to the Cybercrime Unit for forensic examination.