KRA officials in tax evasion scam detained for 14 days

The 38 KRA officials accused of tax avoidance and abuse of office will be detained for 14 days.

The prosecution, led by Duncan Ondimu, had wanted the officials detained for 21 days at Central and Kamukunji police stations to enable them conclude investigations.

Senior Resident Magistrate Mutio Mayova said this was unreasonable.

The suspects will be held at Gigiri, Muthaiga and Kileleshwa police stations.

In an affidavit filed by investigating office Arthur Onyango, the suspects were arrested on May 10 at KRA Domestic Taxes Department (DTD) and Customs and Boarder Control Department (C &BCD).

Onyango said that at the time of their arrest, their laptops, phones and other electronic gadgets were seized and are yet to be subjected for forensic examination and reports obtained.

Onyango notes that together with other team of investigators have so far obtained court orders to obtain the suspects subscriber details, line history,IMEI history, text messages and Call Data Records(CDR) for the period of July 1,2017 and May 9, 2019.

“Among the offenses that DCI is investigating include tax evasion, money laundering, abuse of office, neglect of duty among others,” he said.

Onyango told the court that the investigations are complex and require detailed analysis in respect to over 178 mobile phone numbers and M-Pesa statements.

The court was informed that brief information so far gathered and credible intelligence so far received show that the suspects were actively involved and colluded with certain taxpayers in a criminal enterprise to evade payment of taxes or to reduce tax liability.