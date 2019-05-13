Deal with TSC, Magoha tells interdicted teachers over CBC

Education CS George Magoha has said that his office will not deal with 160 interdicted teachers who were against the Competency Based Curriculum.

Speaking during the launch of the Teachers Service Commission Strategic Plan 2019-2023 on Monday, Magoha said the defiant teachers should solve their issues with their employer.

He added that anyone who breaks the law should anticipate consequences.

“Anyone who breaks the law will have to be answerable. The situation as regards to the teachers who were interdicted, they remain interdicted. If there is intercession to be done should be done by Teachers Service Commission,” Magoha said.

He has directed interdicted teachers to plead their case with the TSC, not him.

Last week, TSC said 160 teachers from eight counties were interdicted by the commission for trying to disrupt the training which was to equip teachers on CBC.

TSC said that 160 have until May 26 to write to their employer as they defend themselves or be fired.

Magoha lauded the TSC for the strategic plan, saying that the plan will measure what teachers have contributed in their work.

“It is noble and right to ask teachers to measure what they are doing. Planing as a teacher is paramount and proportional to your success,” Magoha said.

TSC Secretary General Nancy Macharia said that the launched plan will enhance teachers’ professionalism.

“I am ready and confident that we will be able to serve every teacher in a way they would appreciate as we launch this new strategic plan,” Macharia said.

The five year strategic plan will cost sh114 billion, with higher share of it to be used in recruiting new teachers.

Magoha is expected to meet Knut officials on Tuesday 14 over CBC implementation.

Knut has been opposing every step taken by the ministry towards full implementation of the new curriculum saying that due process was not followed.

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion said the Ministry went ahead to implement new curriculum without sessional paper.