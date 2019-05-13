Car held in Kakamega in registration controversy released

Mystery surrounds the release of a car held at Kakamega police station.

The car was impounded in Kakamega town as it had a registration number similar to that of another owned by a businessman.

The car, registration KBK 413S, had been impounded in Kakamega town on May 4. The owner was released.

Police sources alleged the car could have been released on "orders from above".

It was seized after George Kariuki reported the matter at the station.

He lodged the complaint with the DCI after a friend informed him that a car with a similar registration number as his was being driven in the town. 

Both cars are Toyota NZEs.

Kakamega Central DCI chief Grace Makhupe denied knowing about the car.

“I have no information about that car. I don’t know whether it was held here or not, leave alone the circumstances under which it was held here for such reasons. But this is a regional office with county and regional commanders. They also have their own teams of investigators,” she said

Kariuki was in Eldoret with his car at the time the other car was in Kakamega.

The businessman said he was asked to bring documents proving ownership and proper documentation of the car, which he did.

“I did the search at the NTSA and obtained all the documents which I took to them [DCI]. “The owner of the other car did not adduce any documents, even the log book,” Kariuki said.”

“I’m told the car is owned by a revered person. My fear is that if that car is involved in any crime, I will be in trouble like that happened to the owner of car with similar registration as that involved in Dusit attack.”

by Joseph Ndunda News reporter
News
13 May 2019 - 19:05

