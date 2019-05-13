Buzeki joins CCM, says bigwigs to quit Jubilee

Eldoret politician Bundotich Kiprop aka Buzeki has formally announced his decision to join Chama Cha Mashinani party led by former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto.

Buzeki who quit Jubilee two weeks ago said CCM would start rebranding and recruiting new members in readiness to face off with Jubilee and other parties in the country’s political arena.

“After wide consultations, we have decided to move to CCM and from today there is no reverse gear. We will move to make CCM the most popular and grassroots-based party in Kenya”, he said.

He made the announcement when he hosted more than 5,000 delegates from subcounties in Uasin Gishu at his home near Ainabkoi.

Buzeki said he had discussed with Rutto and other willing partners on how they will strengthen CCM to stand for the interests of farmers and ordinary Kenyans.

He said more political bigwigs tired of dictatorship and graft cartels in Jubilee were on the way to join CCM in order to liberate the country from excruciating poverty.

Buzeki accused DP William Ruto and his allies of turning Jubilee into a cartel that was driving Kenyans into deep poverty. He named Elegyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Soy MP Caleb Kostany and DP Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet as the key individuals ruining Jubilee.

He said the three had declared that Jubilee would never give him the party ticket to vie for governor in Uasin Gishu.