Ava: Struggles of a transgender person

Her father likened her to a person possessed by an evil spirit and at some point, she felt like dying.

"My dad used to think that I was a cursed child or I was possessed with some evil spirits. I became so stressed because of what I was going through and even went into depression. I tried suicide three times because I wanted to die," she said.

"The last time before leaving home, I had a bad argument with my dad who even hit and locked me inside the bathroom and called the neighbours to explain to them what was happening. Luckily, I was with my phone and dialed a hotline and get the police to rescue me. My father did not want me to leave the house but I was being frustrated and had to endure a hard situation."

Police said the matter should be resolved at home after listening to the circumstances.

"One officer who sympathized with me told me to look for a place to stay until my father could come to terms with my situation," Ava said.

She said while her siblings supported her, the mother, who is separated from the father, had difficulties in accepting the situation.

“My mother was curious to know what was happening and tried talking to a friend about my case and how to handle it”.

"I cannot talk much about my relationship with my dad because we don’t talk often. We take months before he calls. The last time we talked, he said I was welcome back home and that he was praying for me," she said.

She last met the father last year.

"I know he never expected that I could be the way I am. The pressure from society and his beliefs have really led him into refusing to accept me the way I am," she said.

When asked about her faith, she says she does not go to church because she doesn’t think they will accept her.

She said when she started experiencing her identity problem, she sought refuge in the church but never got anyone to talk to.

“I went to another church to seek refuge and just have someone to talk to but everyone seemed busy in that church and that was when I tried to commit suicide for the third time before leaving home.”

Ava is dating but she says, getting a partner is not easy because everyone has a different orientation.

"The society should know that it takes a process of anyone who is a transgender for self-healing and sometimes I have weird thoughts. Sometimes it is very hard to accept everything that is happening in life."