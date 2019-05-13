Arrest big fish to win graft war- MPs tellUhuru

Some ODM legislators now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to arrest senior government officials mentioned in graft scandals.

The legislators led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, Homa Bay's Moses Kajwang' and Rarieda's Otiende Amollo on Saturday said this is the only way Uhuru will be seen to be fighting corruption.

The parliamentarians said the President should not be afraid as he is the Commander-in-Chief. Others calling for the arrest are Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and MPs Millie Odhiambo ( Suba North), Elisha Odhiambo ( Gem), Walter Owino (Awendo) and Anthony Oluoch (Mathare).

They said for President Uhuru Kenyatta to effectively win the war on corruption, he must start fighting from the top.

Orengo said the country is ready to support the President in his fight against graft.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Wakula Mixed Secondary school organised by Silas Jakakimba in Suba North, Orengo told President Kenyatta to be courageous in the fight against graft.

He argued that the grand perpetrators of corruption in Kenya are known.

“There’s no time Kenya can win the graft war apart from now. Most Kenyans support the war against the vice including churches hence President Kenyatta should act swiftly without fear,” Orengo said.

The minority leader urged President Kenyatta to start the fight against corruption from the top.

“Kenyans know corruption perpetrators in the country. They hold big positions in government and they should not be tolerated,” he added.

Kajwang’ and Ayacko expressed worry that corruption will deter Kenya from achieving economic prosperity.

They urged President Kenyatta to devolve the corruption fight to the counties.

“Let the President strengthen the fight against corruption in the counties to ensure accountability in our devolved governments,” Kajwang’ said.

The senators also want the EACC and the DCI to arrest former governors whose administrations were marred with corruption.

“Only former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been arrested. We want to others being charged,” Kajwang’ added.

“Let the EACC and the DCI know that corruption is not fought in the media. We want to see real suspects being arrested and charged,” Kajwang’ said.

Ayacko called for a lifestyle audit on governors and county officials.

“The lifestyle audit will ensure wise expenditure of public funds in the devolved government,”Ayacko said.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna supported the MPs by calling on the President to strengthen the fight against graft.

“We know senior government officials who are the mastermind of corruption but they haven’t been arrested. Let start with them,” Sifuna said.