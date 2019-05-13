16 killed in Sunday night crash at Bangal town

At least 16 people were killed in an accident on the Mwingi-Garissa road on Sunday night.

Witnesses said the Nasiib Sacco bus rammed into a trailer parked along the road at Bangal town.

The bus was travelling from Nairobi to Wajir.

The Kenya Red Cross society confirmed that 11 people died instantly while many others were injured.

Victims have been taken to Garissa Referral Hospital.

Survivors said the bus driver was trying to overtake before the accident.

