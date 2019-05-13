SCORES INJURED

16 killed in Sunday night crash at Bangal town

Wajir-bound bus crashes into parked trailer, killing 11 instantly

In Summary

•Survivors say driver was overtaking 

The Nasiib Sacco bus involved in an accident on the Nairobi-Garissa road on Sunday night.
GRUESOME: The Nasiib Sacco bus involved in an accident on the Nairobi-Garissa road on Sunday night.
Image: COURTESY

At least 16 people were killed in an accident on the Mwingi-Garissa road on Sunday night. 

Witnesses said the Nasiib Sacco bus rammed into a trailer parked along the road at Bangal town. 

The bus was travelling from Nairobi to Wajir. 

The Kenya Red Cross society confirmed that 11 people died instantly while many others were injured. 

Victims have been taken to Garissa Referral Hospital. 

Survivors said the bus driver was trying to overtake before the accident. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
13 May 2019 - 10:30

Most Popular

  1. Muhoroni residents disrupt Raila speech
    34m ago News

  2. No extension for Huduma Namba registration
    2h ago News

  3. President Uhuru is busy working, says State House
    2h ago News

  4. UK PM May's party slumps to fifth place
    3h ago World

  5. Nasiib Sacco was travelling from Nairobi to Wajir before ...
    3h ago News

Latest Videos