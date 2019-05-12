Why we're losing the battle to the ‘white walkers’ of graft

"There will be no turning back on the war against corruption as it is a just war, a war to prevent misuse of public resources for selfish interests by those we have entrusted to manage them."

Those were the powerful words of President Uhuru Kenyatta during his State Of The Nation Address in Parliament on April 4.

The President spoke robustly of a nation that is strong, vibrant and beaming with promise.

But towards the end of his speech, Uhuru admitted that corruption and impunity have compromised on the promise of devolution, economic growth targets and his realisation of the Big Four.

"There will be no sacred cows, no compromise. The fight against corruption is a fight for the soul of our nation," Uhuru said.

However, Kenyans are all too aware and familiar with the 'graft war' rhetoric.

Kenyans demand action and tangible prosecutions of the 'big fish' who have been bestowed upon the responsibility of protecting our nation's resources only for them to end up looting them for their own selfish interests.