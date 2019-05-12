Stringent registration process slows down formation of new parties

It is about three years to the 2022 General Election, but the office of the Registrar of Political Parties is already a beehive of activities.

Kenyans are thronging the offices seeking to preserve party names and register new ones ahead of the polls.

Acting Registrar Anne Nderitu says her office has received at least 31 registration application in the last one year.

Out of the 31, only three have qualified for provisional registration. These are Civil Renewal Party (CRP), United Green Movement (UGM) and Umoja Summit Party (USP).

“The three parties have already received provisional registration. They are now in the final lap of full registration but they have not finished.” Nderitu said.

Application for reservation of CRP was made on February 18, 2018, and the proposed party was provisionally registered on November 14, 2018.

Political Parties Act of 2011 stipulates that a party that has been provisionally registered must apply for full registration within 180 days of the date of provisional registration. This implies that individuals behind CRP have until May 14 to apply for full registration.

The registrar received an application for reservation of UGM on November 9, 2018, and its owners were issued with provisional registration certificate on November 26, 2018. The name USP, on the other hand, was reserved on May 31, 2018, and was provisionally registered on November 14, 2018, pending full registration.

The remaining 28 applicants, the registrar said, only sought for reservation of the names. They are yet to meet conditions for provisional and full registration, begging the question; are the conditions set out for the formation of parties in the Act too tough?

Institute of Education in Democracy executive director and former Election Observer Group Steering chairman Brian Weke says PPA is stringent on the procedure, and the registration threshold is high under the law.

He argues that this did away with the ‘village and briefcase’ parties that were run by individuals rather than structures.

“We are coming from a position where people had village parties. We had over 100 parties before this law was enacted,” he says.

“PPA has a threshold on the registration of parties and we made it a little bit hard so that not everybody owns a party. This was the only way of dealing with briefcase parties,” he said.

Section 7 of the PPA Act stipulates that a provisionally registered party shall be fully registered if it has recruited at least 1,000 voters as members from each of the more than half of the 47 counties.