Mara wildebeest migration is dying: Here's the evidence

Across the world, migratory animals like wildebeest – which rely on movement to find food, water and calving grounds – are under threat.

This is mainly because their migration routes are being cut off by fences, settlements, farms, roads and other developments, and the areas where they roam are getting smaller. The animals also face the additional challenges of poaching and having less food to eat because of livestock overgrazing and agriculture.

We wanted to know how wildebeest migrations in East Africa were faring. To do this we analysed trends in the region’s five remaining migratory wildebeest populations. We used maps from the colonial era, literature reviews and aerial survey databases. We also GPS collared animals and held interviews with researchers and residents to assess how wildebeest migration routes and populations have changed over time.

We found extreme declines in the numbers of migrating wildebeest and loss of most migration routes in Kenya and Tanzania. Four of the five contemporary migrations, including the Mara-Loita migration, are severely threatened and have virtually collapsed.

This collapse increases the risk of local extinctions of wildebeest in four historically wildlife-rich East African ecosystems. This is because they are obstructed from accessing critical resources.

The study

East Africa’s remaining populations of migratory wildebeest are found in five ecosystems. Using aerial survey monitoring data, collected over almost 60 years (from 1957 to 2016) in Kenya and Tanzania, we found that four migrations have virtually collapsed. The Athi-Kaputiei, Amboseli and Mara-Loita migrations are the most severely threatened.

Serengeti-Mara

This covers about 40,000 km2 and straddles Kenya and Tanzania.

Since 1977, the total number of wildebeest in the area stayed at roughly 1.3 million individuals. But the number of wildebeest crossing from the Serengeti to the Maasai Mara went down by 73%, from 588 000 animals in 1979 to 157 000 in 2016.

Greater Amboseli

Covering an area of about 7,730 km2, this area also straddles Kenya and Tanzania.

The Amboseli’s migrating population declined by 85% from 16 300 animals in 1977 to under 2 400 in 2014.

Mara-Loita

This covers about 7,500 km2 in south-western Kenya.

The number of migrating wildebeest here has crashed by 81% from over 123 000 animals in 1977 to under 20 000 in 2016.

Athi-Kaputiei

This spans 2,200 km2 and is near Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. The Athi-Kaputiei’s migrating population fell by 95% from 27 000 animals in 1977 to less than 3 000 in 2014.

Tarangire-Manyara

Found in northern Tanzania, the Tarangire-Manyara ecosystem, and adjoining village lands, covers 35,000 km2. The number of migrating wildebeest has decreased by 72% animals since 1990. From 48 800 to 13 600 in 2016.