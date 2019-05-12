How deep-state has slowed Uhuru's anti-graft crackdown

These hidden networks of power operate independently of a nation’s political leadership, in pursuit of their own agenda and goals.

In Kenya usually referred to as “the system’, the obscured yet powerful political forces roiling behind-the-scenes could have conspired to derail the war on corruption after they felt threatened.

The faceless individuals have for many years been controlling the country’s policy directions crafted in favour of their interests through which they have curved multi-billion business empires.

Concerned with the massive political implication of the graft onslaught and interests of the ‘system’, a legacy-focused Uhuru is facing a delicate balancing act.

On Thursday, a former minister and seasoned MP from Western Kenya told the Star that while the President is not to blame for the slowdown, he could have ceded ground for the sake of stability of his government.

“The system is a deep-rooted state with people who pull strings on government policy which is always skewed to their advantage. They will never address the media, they don’t run for elections nor lead successful blue-chip companies but their interests are entrenched far and wide,” the ex-MP told the Star.

Unmasking the operations of the ‘deep-state’, the former MP cautioned that had the president pressed on with his ruthless war on graft without any moderation, then the system could have contrived to sabotage the crackdown.

“These people are well connected and very influential. They are the ones that install regimes because they are not interested in power but security for their wide-ranging interests,” the former lawmaker added.

National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi, however, said just because there is nothing much in the media it doesn't mean the war on corruption has lost steam.

“I don’t think the war against corruption has slowed down at all. We had complaints that the DPP and the DCI were prosecuting their cases through the media and now when they are quiet and doing their work, we are being told that the war has slowed down," Mbadi said.

Political analyst Mark Bichachi said the anti-graft multi-agency has changed strategy.

He said the DCI and the DPP could have retreated after realising they were making hurried arrests before collecting enough evidence.

“The learning line is to slow down the speed to prosecute people before gathering cogent evidence,” Bichachi told the Star in an interview.

Confirming the DCI’s weaknesses, however, the analyst cited a crumbling case in which cartels conspired with the Kenya Bureau of Standards officials to fake results that there was mercury in fertiliser and then went ahead to change Kebs standards to lock out others.

“They [DCI and DPP] should plant moles in institutions with the technical capacity to gather evidence. You can't bring a policeman who only knows how to arrest petty offenders and task him with cracking the complexity of the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal,” he added.

Political analyst Martin Andati said the state could have adopted a different approach in dealing with corruption following frustrations in court.

“I wouldn't say it has slowed down. It could be a change of tact,” he said.

However, some lawmakers have urged Uhuru and his new-found buddy Raila Odinga to soldier on with the war on corruption to safeguard public resources from plunder.