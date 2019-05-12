2022 SUCCESSION

Gideon's urgent message to the Meru from Mzee Moi

Methodist Presiding Bishop Joseph Ntombura, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Baringo senator Gedion Moi and Gladys Wanga at Runogone Methodist Church on Sunday May 12,2019.
Methodist Presiding Bishop Joseph Ntombura, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Baringo senator Gedion Moi and Gladys Wanga at Runogone Methodist Church on Sunday May 12,2019.
On Saturday my father asked me where I would spend my Sunday, I told him that I was invited to Meru for a fundraising ceremony.

These were the words of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to the Meru Community on Sunday.

“He told me, my son, you are wasting time by now you should have already arrived. Go running and meet the Meru people. I am sure they will put you on a weighing scale, make sure you pass my greetings to them and lay open your future plans…,” Gideon said.

The legislator said though it was not the time for politics, he would return on a later date to declare his future plans as his father instructed him to.

 

He was speaking at Runu Gone Methodist Church on Sunday.

The Kanu Chairman said he has however laid everything before God and chosen to focus on service delivery to the people at the moment.

“There is no better starting point than starting with the Lord. When that time comes, we shall all remove our courts, and throw ourselves to the battleground,” he said.

Gideon said though retired President Moi had assured him that the Meru community would support his future plan, it was not the right time for politics.

“Let us not dwell on too much politics for now. Let us help President Uhuru to deliver his promise to Kenyans,” he said.

“This will allow him to finish his agenda. We can all see that many Kenyans are dying because of poverty and cannot access health care, if we are going to politicise Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda then it will be a disservice to Kenyans.”

According to the Senator, those opposing such a noble idea should be put to task to prove that they can be entrusted to lead in future.

 

If the handshake is in support of the agenda then that’s the way. What I can assure you is that both Uhuru and Raila Odinga have the interests of all Kenyans at heart and that is what we should all commit to supporting,” he noted.

He said when that time to ask for votes will come, the community should be careful on those they want to entrust with the mandate to take the country forward.

“The future ahead of us is very limited but the young generation has a long way to go. We should thus critically weigh on the leaders whom we consider to advance that agenda,” he said.

by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
12 May 2019

