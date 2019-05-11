Watchman dies in Nyamira, Viagra found next to body

A body of a man was discovered in his house on Saturday morning after what is believed to be as a result of excessive use of Viagra tablets.

The diseased Ronald Onduko Ndubi 74 from Bosaragei Village in Nyamira North Sub County, who works as a security guard at Nyaramba market was discovered in his house by his employer Naftal who had come to pay him a visit.

The incident was confirmed by Bosaragei location chief James Ondiba who said several packets of Viagra were found beside the body of the deceased an indication that he used the pills.

According to Chief James Ondiba it is possible that the Ndubi had possibly used the Viagra tablets in excess leading to his death.

He assured residents that the investigations will be carried out by the authorities to establish the cause of death.

“We cannot conclude that he used the Viagra but let us wait for the clear information from the investigating agencies so that we can establish the truth behind the death,” he said.

“We were informed by the employer of the deceased that he had tried to knock severally at Ndubi's door but there was no response as the door was locked from inside. Neighbours had to break the door only to find the guard dead covered in a blanket. Next to his lifeless body were the Viagra tablets.”

The chief said the body had no physical injuries and there was no sign of any other person living in the house.

Nyamira county commissioner Amos Mariba said the body has been taken to the Kinara Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy as investigations are conducted.