Man murdered, body dumped in Magumu

Residents of Magumu trading centre in Kinangop, Nyandarua county, woke up to a to find the body of a man dumped in the area.

It is suspected the man who did not have any documents was murdered elsewhere and ferried to town along the Njabini-Flyover road.

The body was found by a group of children who were out playing.

Local leader Peter Mwangi said the deceased did not hail from the area.

He said the incident left them in shock as no one knew the deceased or the motive behind the killing.

“On discovering the body we called the police who have moved in and started their investigations as they seek those behind the murder,” he said.

Njabini deputy OCPD Charles Rotich confirmed the incident adding that an inquest file had been opened.

He said the body had been collected and taken to Naivasha Hospital mortuary.

In the last several months, several bodies have been found dumped near Kinale forest along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The Magumu-Thika road is notorious for similar cases, with majority of the bodies being those of young men murdered through strangulation.

Meanwhile, residents of Ngodi in North Lake Naivasha found the body of a woman lying by the road.

The woman in her late 50s was last seen drinking in one of the bars the previous night.

A senior police officer who declined to be named confirmed the incident adding that the body had been collected and taken to Naivasha mortuary.