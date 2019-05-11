Magoha to meet defiant Knut officials over CBC

Education CS George Magoga has said he will meet Knut officials next week to resolve issues surrounding the competency-based curriculum.

Speaking in Kakamega county when he concluded a teachers’ training workshop in the region, Magoha said that he is satisfied with the training being offered to the stakeholders.

He said the ministry has met with various stakeholders and is looking forward to having a forum with the teachers’ lobby.

“We are yet to meet with Knut, which I think we can meet next week. [A] majority of stakeholders that we have met support our stance on the curriculum. We also welcome those who do not support it,” Magoha said.

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion has been opposing the exercise saying it is against the law as curriculum violated guidelines.

“The law requires that an exercise of such magnitude must have guidelines and a gazetted commission to anchor the entire process. Besides, the due process of reforming the content of the curriculum was never followed to the letter, hence making the entire exercise illegal,” Sossion said recently.

Magoha added that the Ministry is willing to incorporate rational suggestions from different directions towards CBC implementation.

He said it is upon TSC to take action towards the defiant teachers who violently oppose the training in some areas.

“If certain teachers made mistakes either through influence or otherwise, there is a due process that is being carried through TSC,” Magoha said.

He has added that the government is meeting various stakeholders to build consensus ahead of the national stakeholders' conference that will be held in August this year.

On March 19, Knut released an internal audit report that showed most schools in Kenya were not fully prepared to handle the 2-6-3-3-3 curriculum.

The ministry rolled out the system nationally in January from Pre-primary to Grade 3 after a piloting phase in 33,000 private and public primary schools last year.

