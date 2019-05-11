KDF accused of torturing man over alleged Al Shabaab link

A 26-year-old man from Tana River who was allegedly captured by Kenya Defence Forces on Wednesday and disappeared has been found with serious injuries.

KDF officers within Tana Delta sub-county had arrested Ahmed Ali according to his family.

Ali is said to have been removed from a matatu at Nyogoro, an area along Lamu-Garsen road, during the morning arrest.

His family say the officers were armed.

Ali was found blindfolded and dumped within the Gamba area on Friday at 6 pm. He had blood stains, his brother Qureish Ali said.

However, Tana River police commander Fredrick Ochieng' said there has been no complaint lodged.

“He must first make an official report after which we can open an inquiry," Ochieng' said.