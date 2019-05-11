DUE PROCESS IGNORED

Jumwa says decision to expel her from ODM unfair

She says the punishment was outrightly unfair, excessive and ought to be revised

In Summary

• Aisha Jumwa was expelled for being cosy with Deputy President Wiliam Ruto. 

• She questions the validity of the procedures in her expulsion. 

Aisha Jumwa.
Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa maintains that the decision to expel her from ODM was unfair and should be reviewed.  

Jumwa, through lawyer Hillary Sigei, told the Political Parties Tribunal that the punishment was outrightly unfair, excessive and ought to be revised.  

The tribunal also heard that the disciplinary committee was not properly constituted, thus any decision made thereafter was illegal, null and void.

 

Before expelling her, the party accused the MP of advancing the interests of another party by openly campaigning for the Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires.

The party's National Governing Council approved the decision of its disciplinary team and kicked her out in March.  

 

Jumwa told the tribunal that no valid decision was made because the chair of the committee sat alone.  

“I urge this tribunal to find that in the absence of a properly constituted committee, it was unlawful for my client to be expelled,” Sigei said.  

But the party in response said there was no violation in the constitution in relation to the quorum.  It said the disciplinary committee is allowed to make its own rules and procedures.  

The party in an affidavit filed in court and sworn by secretary general Edwin Sifuna maintained that it acted within its constitution in expelling Jumwa. 

Jumwa took ODM to court following her expulsion from the party. She wants the court to quash the decision over disregard for the law, corruption and double standards. 

 
 

(Edited by O. Owino)

News
Counties
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
News
11 May 2019 - 00:00

