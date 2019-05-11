FindPresidentUhuru: KOT demand after President goes 'missing'

Kenyans on Saturday took to Twitter to demand answers on President Uhuru Kenyatta's whereabouts.

Uhuru has not been seen in the public eye for two weeks since he departed the country for China to secure various trade deals.

Apart from securing an avocado deal with the Chinese, Uhuru witnessed the signing of two project delivery agreements totalling to Sh67.5 billion through concessional financing and Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Using the hashtag #FindPresidentUhuru, KOT in their typical satirical norm created funny memes while others tried to guess the reasons why the Head of State has been missing in action for a fortnight.

"First, he deleted ALL his social media pages and then left Kenya for China to borrow some mulla & that's how our President went MISSING! Where is Uhuru Kenyatta?" @SueKE254 wrote.

"Why should we #FindPresidentUhuru We have been ok without him. I hope China are holding him until we repay the loan," @MbuthiaAmina said.