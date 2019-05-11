FindPresidentUhuru: KOT demand after President goes 'missing'

• Using the hashtag #FindPresidentUhuru, KOT in their typical satirical norm created funny memes.
• Others tried to guess the reasons why the Head of State has been missing in action for a fortnight.
Kenyans on Saturday took to Twitter to demand answers on President Uhuru Kenyatta's whereabouts.
Uhuru has not been seen in the public eye for two weeks since he departed the country for China to secure various trade deals.
Apart from securing an avocado deal with the Chinese, Uhuru witnessed the signing of two project delivery agreements totalling to Sh67.5 billion through concessional financing and Public Private Partnership (PPP).
"First, he deleted ALL his social media pages and then left Kenya for China to borrow some mulla & that's how our President went MISSING! Where is Uhuru Kenyatta?" @SueKE254 wrote.
"Why should we #FindPresidentUhuru We have been ok without him. I hope China are holding him until we repay the loan," @MbuthiaAmina said.
President is okay, just following events pale TL #FindPresidentUhuru pic.twitter.com/l8SQYq8UHK— Vinny Radak (@radakv) May 11, 2019
Political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi wrote, "SILENCE annoys EVEN the DEVIL. Leading Kenyans is like HERDING needy Cats. Uhuru should GIVE them the CONTEMPT CARD."
"Maybe the President is hidden in some local Pub pale around Juja Boys. The President with those guys there have same characteristics," @theImwene tweeted.
@ItsMutai tweeted, "President Uhuru Kenyatta is missing since he left China. No one has a clear record of him appearing in public. If you can see this tweet, retweet to help #FindPresidentUhuru. KENYANS should never go 24hrs or beyond not knowing where their president is. Umemwona mahali? Tell us."
"His brother Raila should confirm to us our president didn’t returned back as counterfeit.I don’t trust these Chinese people, never," wrote @MoyalePundit.
@opiyok87 wrote, "Missing President!! NAME: Uhuru Kenyatta AGE: 56 years. OCCUPATION: President Of the Republic Of Kenya. -He Speaks Pure Swahili, English, Chinese & Sheng -Last SEEN: 9:59:59 PM Around Hong-Kong And Macau Cities In China Report to the nearest Kenyan!"