Devolution CS testifies in tax evasion case

The CS's car was among the vehicles listed in a public notice by KRA in May 2016 over tax evasion.

In Summary

• Eugene said the vehicle that initially belonged to one Grace Wambui was sold to him but he did not have the importation documents to know whether duty was paid or not.

Eugene Wamalwa. Photo/File
Eugene Wamalwa. Photo/File

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa on Friday told a Nairobi court that he was not the importer of a Range Rover seized by the Kenya Revenue Authority in 2015 over alleged Sh6.5 million tax evasion. 

Eugene said the vehicle that initially belonged to one Grace Wambui was sold to him but he did not have the importation documents to know whether duty was paid or not.

The CS's car was among the vehicles listed in a public notice by KRA in May 2016 over tax evasion. 

 

He appeared in court to testify against five people who have denied conspiracy to evade payment of duty.    

According to the charge sheet,  John Malogo, Elijah Mwenesi, George Opanga, Kevin Hamisi, Heartland Trading Limited, Edwin Omondi and Joshua Ayalo at JKIA airport customs warehouse on July 16, 2015, conspired to evade payment of Sh6.5 million duty for the car.

The CS told magistrate Martha Mutuku that the seizure of the vehicle caused him embarrassment and he eventually had to surrender it to the taxman.

“At the time I purchased it, I knew import duty had been paid. But later I received a notice from KRA that the vehicle I had purchased ought to be surrendered as duty had not been paid. I was an innocent buyer who paid the full amount to the seller before taking ownership of the car,” he said. 

 The CS told the court that on the face of the log books which were adduced in court as exhibits, duty had been paid.

MORE:

Wamalwa tells governors to set aside 2% of budgets for emergency kitty

Wamalwa said the unpredictable weather pattern has called for extra caution.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
News
11 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kuria proposes ban on raw coffee exports
    1h ago News

  2. Cash trapped state looks to private sector to build roads
    1h ago News

  3. Jumwa says decision to expel her from ODM unfair
    1h ago News

  4. Shock as Kisumu schoolgirl dies mysteriously
    1h ago News

  5. Njeru: I will serve all lawyers in JSC
    1h ago News

Latest Videos