Cut Huduma Namba requirements, says Midiwo

Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has asked the government to reduce requirements for Huduma Namba to make it easier for more Kenyans to enlist.

Midiwo said some of the requirements are not necessary.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Midiwo said a birth certificate should not be a requirement for the biometric registration.

"There are so many foreigners in Kenya with birth certificates and we should not reject Kenyans with no birth certificates to register for Huduma Namba," he said.

"The records of birth certificates are not okay and one should not be turned away from a biometric process for lack of the document."

The former legislator insisted the government needs to make the process simpler to register more Kenyans if they want the exercise to be successful.

He said leaders need to explain to Kenyans the benefit of the huduma number and not politicize it.

"It's so unfortunate that as a country we are not aware of our population and that is why bodies like IEBC can easily manipulate our elections and go scot-free," he said.