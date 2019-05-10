Warn foreigners of fake gold upsurge, DCI tells embassies

Be careful of gold fraudsters, Directorate of Criminal Investigations has warned.

Via twitter on Friday, boss George Kinoti urged Embassies and High Commissions to advise their nationals coming in for business.

"The Gold Scam has now reached alarming levels as unsuspecting foreign nationals are being swindled large amounts of money by fraudsters," he said.

Kinoti said Kenyans and foreign nationals must ensure that they conduct proper due diligence on the person(s)they intend to engage in the gold buying business.

The police boss said foreigners should first contact the Dep’t of Mines and Geology for procedure that pertains to buying and selling of Gold and other Precious metals.

"They are to be apprised of the Con business of gold going on in the country," Kinoti said.

Last month, six people were arrested with 50kg of fake gold in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Police detectives arrested Grace Wairimu Machatha, Erascos Katiku Josiah, Niyitegeka Sevelin, Dushimiriman Egide, Zilimwabagabu Jacrues and Ngaragura Emmanuel.