Warn foreigners of fake gold upsurge, DCI tells embassies

In Summary

• Kinoti said Kenyans and foreign nationals must ensure that they conduct proper due diligence.

Seven metal bars suspected to be gold seized by the DCI./ COURTESY
Seven metal bars suspected to be gold seized by the DCI./ COURTESY

Be careful of gold fraudsters, Directorate of Criminal Investigations has warned.

Via twitter on Friday, boss George Kinoti urged Embassies and High Commissions to advise their nationals coming in for business.

"The Gold Scam has now reached alarming levels as unsuspecting foreign nationals are being swindled large amounts of money by fraudsters," he said.

 

Kinoti said Kenyans and foreign nationals must ensure that they conduct proper due diligence on the person(s)they intend to engage in the gold buying business.

The police boss said foreigners should first contact the Dep’t of Mines and Geology for procedure that pertains to buying and selling of Gold and other Precious metals.

"They are to be apprised of the Con business of gold going on in the country," Kinoti said.

Last month, six people were arrested with 50kg of fake gold in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Police detectives arrested Grace Wairimu Machatha, Erascos Katiku Josiah, Niyitegeka Sevelin, Dushimiriman Egide, Zilimwabagabu Jacrues and Ngaragura Emmanuel.

Cases of fake currency and fake gold have been on the increase.

14 suspects were also arrested in a police operation against fake gold and counterfeit currency rackets in Nairobi. 

Eight of them were arrested in Langata where millions of fake US dollars and 100kg  fake gold were found in a house at the junction of Mukomaand and Kiboko roads.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
10 May 2019 - 10:37

Most Popular

  1. Lawyer fails to appear in court over Sh27m fake gold case
    3m ago News

  2. Man charged with threatening to kill wife over his work
    10m ago News

  3. New TNA recruiting 290 constituency coordinators
    47m ago News

  4. Warn foreigners of fake gold upsurge, DCI tells embassies
    1h ago News

  5. 13 al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia
    2h ago Africa

Latest Videos