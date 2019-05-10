Suspect in minor's HIV infection charged

In Summary
• A man who defiled and knowingly infected a 13-year-old girl with HIV was arraigned.
• Pleaded not guilty, released on Sh100,000 bond and surety of similar amount.
A man who allegedly defiled and knowingly infected a 13-year-old girl with HIV was arraigned in a Homa Bay court.
Simon Adoyo appeared before Homa Bay principal magistrate Ruth Maloba where he was charged on Thursday.
The offence allegedly occurred on May 5 in Rangwe subcounty.
He is accused of knowing the girl was 13, that he was HIV-positive and that he would infect her.
The case will be mentioned on May 21, the trial to start on June 12.
(Edited by V. Graham)
