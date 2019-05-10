Suspect in minor's HIV infection charged

A man who allegedly defiled and knowingly infected a 13-year-old girl with HIV was arraigned in a Homa Bay court.

Simon Adoyo appeared before Homa Bay principal magistrate Ruth Maloba where he was charged on Thursday.

The offence allegedly occurred on May 5 in Rangwe subcounty.

He is accused of knowing the girl was 13, that he was HIV-positive and that he would infect her.

The case will be mentioned on May 21, the trial to start on June 12.

(Edited by V. Graham)