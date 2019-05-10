KNEW HE WOULD INFECT HER

Suspect in minor's HIV infection charged

Pleads not guilty, released on Sh100,000 bond, surety of similar amount

In Summary

• A man who defiled and knowingly infected a 13-year-old girl with HIV was arraigned.

• Pleaded not guilty, released on Sh100,000 bond and surety of similar amount.

Suspect charged with infecting minor with HIV
Suspect charged with infecting minor with HIV
Image: THE STAR

A man who allegedly defiled and knowingly infected a 13-year-old girl with HIV was arraigned in a Homa Bay court.

Simon Adoyo appeared before Homa Bay principal magistrate Ruth Maloba where he was charged on Thursday.

The offence allegedly occurred on May 5  in Rangwe subcounty.

He is accused of knowing the girl was 13, that he was HIV-positive and that he would infect her.

The case will be mentioned on May 21, the trial to start on June 12.

(Edited by V. Graham)

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by By ROBERT OMOLLO RobertOmollo3
News
10 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenya Food and Drug Authority planned
    2h ago News

  2. Suspect in minor's HIV infection charged
    2h ago News

  3. Couple's fight causes fire destroying 300 houses
    2h ago News

  4. Affordable homes ready in September - CS Macharia
    2h ago News

  5. She was too young to marry my son, says mother
    2h ago News

Latest Videos