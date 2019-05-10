Ruling on confession in Willie Kimani murder postponed

The ruling on the admissibility of a contested confession in the Willie Kimani murder case has been pushed to Thursday next week.

The High Court in Milimani was earlier scheduled to make the ruling on the confession as evidence in the case on Thursday but the judge was absent.

Justice Jessie Lesiit who is handling the matter was also to determine whether four police officers accused of killing human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver would be granted bail.

The confession testimony of one of the accused persons had been put on hold by the court.

The defence objected to the admission of the confession tape claiming they needed time to consult their clients.

Four APs including Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku, Leonard Mwangi and police informer Peter Ngugi, have denied the charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions objected to the release of accused persons on bail on grounds they are likely to interfere with witnesses.

There are only six witnesses remaining, 38 have already testified.

The two rulings will be made on May 16.

