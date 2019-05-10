P1 training to be phased out for CBC

The government is getting rid of P1 teachers’ training to prepare tutors who are better equipped to deliver the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said P1 teacher trainees admitted this year will be the last.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Embu, Kipsang said beginning next year, all teacher trainees will be admitted to diploma programmes. He was addressing experts designing the remaining stages of the CBC.

He said the diploma graduates will leave colleges ready to teach in the CBC.

Kipsang said the new curriculum is well underway, with 27 million textbooks already supplied to all public primary schools.

He added that 91,000 teachers were also trained through the last holidays to cater for the new curriculum to phase out the 8-4-4 system which has been in operation since the 1980s.

Kipsang said the new education structure was meant to graduate people with preferred 21st-century skill.

He urged teachers to be selfless during the realisation of the new curriculum, reminding them that they were in a dignified calling where they helped mould children into well-skilled citizens.

The move brings an end to a system that has not only produced teachers for the country but neighbouring countries also.

