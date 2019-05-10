ODM revamp plan in the middle of blame game

ODM executive director Oduor Ong'wen has opted out of a team formed to implement a damning internal report that indicted the party's top organs.

The details emerged as a fresh storm erupted over Raila Odinga's strategy to steady the outfit with some insiders calling for the resignation of top party officials.

At the centre of what is fast turning to be a revolt in the Orange Party is the inclusion of some ‘tainted’ officials in a crucial committee announced to champion its revitalisation.

"Oduor Ong'wen, Judy Pareno, Ogla Karan; I appeal to the three of you to step aside from responsibilities that seek to stop the free fall of our party," director of strategy Wafula Buke said.

The party had on Monday named a three-member committee to devise a rescue strategy to steady the party.

Part of the mandate of the committee is to review the process of party nominations and propose the best ways to implement recommendations in the explosive report that has indicted top party organs.

Initially, the committee had Ong'wen, Pareno – who chairs the National Elections Board – and Nyando MP Jared Okelo.

However, the inclusion of Ong’wen and Pareno in the panel has caused jitters.

The secretariat and National Election Board have been accused in the same report of being part of the mess at Orange House.

On Thursday, ODM announced that Ong'wen had opted out and his place taken by Secretary for Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi.

But still, some party insiders say the committee lacks the face of Kenya.

Buke, in a rare attack of the party’s top leadership, singled out Ong’wen, Pareno and [deputy treasurer Ogla] Karan.

The ex-political detainee also demanded that both Pareno and Ong’wen withdraw their membership from the committee.

The task force report heaped blame on ODM Secretariat, National Executive Committee and National Elections Board accusing the key organs of bungling party primaries during elections which occasioned mass walkout by potential candidates.

In a statement, Buke revealed that party members have on several occasions threatened to physically assault the trio for running down the party.

“Leave the task force report to credible members. We have kept silent as the three of you murder people's political careers in favour of your unqualified relatives and partners in crime,” said Buke, who is part of the election observer team in South Africa.

“It’s good for the three of you to know that renewed faith in the party begins with your being at least sidelined in the ongoing healing process. I know that the entire secretariat agrees with you but is simply blackmailed by the fear of losing their jobs. Party members have severally threatened to even beat you up.”

Reached for comment, Ong’wen referred the matter to secretary general Edwin Sifuna who, like Pareno, did not respond to our phone calls.

“Do you expect me to respond to this through the media? Anyway, NEC received the report and has drawn a roadmap on how to implement it. The spokesperson for NEC is the secretary general,” Ong’wen said.

Buke accused Ong’wen of blatantly ignoring Raila’s directive to have the party hold directors' meeting in 2017 and "instead made a decision single-handedly leading to staffing the party’s list with names of close relatives and friends".

He claimed Ong’wen nominated his wife and nephew as MCAs at the expense of loyal party members.

The nomination list, he said, was intentionally submitted at the last minute leaving the party with no chance to effect any adjustments.

“How the hell do you get your wife and her nephew nominated as MCAs and still have the courage to face party members and then do recommendations on how to resolve the problems you have caused?" the party director of strategy asked.

“I similarly refuse to take collective responsibility for murders of people's careers. Your cartel may continue earning from the party, but please step aside from projects that seek to rehabilitate the party.”

Raila has kicked off a rebuilding plan for the party, prioritising fixing of the way the party conducts its primaries which has been cited as the biggest vice in the outfit.

The Opposition supremo is keen on implementing the task force report which tries to fix the party’s misses during primaries.

