New TNA outfit recruiting 290 constituency coordinators

The Transformation National Alliance is recruiting 290 constituency coordinators to spearhead operations in its offices countrywide, and to organise for party membership drive.

The newly-formed political party has said it is looking to recruit patriotic, focused and dedicated individuals of high integrity.

According to the party, the advertised positions are voluntary but will be facilitated.

Interested persons are advised to send their CVs and cover letters to [email protected]

Applications are to be received by Friday, May 17 and should indicate constituencies of the applicants.

The party submitted its application to the Registrar of Political Parties on Monday, May 6 in accordance with Article 91 of the Constitution.

At that event, party officials blamed state capture for massive graft, tribalism and nepotism in public institutions.

“There is one more national liberation area that remains, and that is the social and economic wellbeing of our people,” TNA interim secretary general Arnold Maliba said.

Commentators have been quick to note that the party is fashioned after President Uhuru's defunct National Alliance party.

(Edited by Otieno Owino)