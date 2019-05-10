LSK POLL WINNER

New JSC rep: This man Njeru Macharia

'I accept the win with humility'

In Summary

• Macharia garnered 2,738 votes against his closest opponent Tom Ojienda's 2,545 votes.

• Before appointment as IPOA chairman, served as a  non-executive director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Ltd and Fina Bank Ltd until 2013.

Former Ipoa chairman Njeru Macharia on Thursday won the LSK election for the male representative to the Judicial Service Commission.

Macharia garnered 2,738 votes against his closest opponent Tom Ojienda's 2,545.

Who is Njeru Macharia?

The new LSK rep is a senior advocate of the High Court and the founding chairman of Ipoa.

 

Before his appointment as IPOA chairman, he served as a  non-executive director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Ltd and Fina Bank Ltd until December 23, 2013.

Macharia holds a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Nairobi and a diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

He is currently the managing partner at Macharia-Mwangi & Njeru Advocates.

He left Ipoa in May 2018 after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a new board.

He came into office when police officers were involved in several killings of Kenyans during protests after the disputed 2007 election.

Before leaving office in May 2018, Ipoa under his management investigated over 1,000 cases and forwarded 103 files to the DPP. 

 
 

During his campaign for the male representative position at the JSC, he insisted that he will serve with integrity, ethics, accountability and respect.

 

His motto was, "Change the course of history...one term is enough"

Njeru Macharia beats Ojienda in JSC male rep polls

Exercise started at 8.30 am and ended at 5pm.
News
21 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MANNY ANYANGO Echo Journalist
News
10 May 2019 - 16:52

Most Popular

  1. Multiple arrests at KRA as Haji swings into action
    42m ago News

  2. New JSC rep: This man Njeru Macharia
    1h ago News

  3. KRA interdicts 75 staff over bribery, graft
    1h ago News

  4. Stop taking Chinese loans, Aukot tells government
    2h ago News

  5. The impact of counterfeits in Kenya, KOT have their say
    3h ago News

Latest Videos