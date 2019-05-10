New JSC rep: This man Njeru Macharia

• Macharia garnered 2,738 votes against his closest opponent Tom Ojienda's 2,545 votes.
Former Ipoa chairman Njeru Macharia on Thursday won the LSK election for the male representative to the Judicial Service Commission.
Macharia garnered 2,738 votes against his closest opponent Tom Ojienda's 2,545.
Who is Njeru Macharia?
The new LSK rep is a senior advocate of the High Court and the founding chairman of Ipoa.
Before his appointment as IPOA chairman, he served as a non-executive director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Ltd and Fina Bank Ltd until December 23, 2013.
Dear Colleagues, I accept the win with humility. I thank you most sincerely for your support and trust in me. I will await the formal process leading to taking office. Be assured I will abide by my 12 point manifesto which I am confident is implementable. Thank you and God bless. pic.twitter.com/F84nBG6iqv— Macharia Njeru (@MachariaNjeru) May 10, 2019
Macharia holds a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Nairobi and a diploma from the Kenya School of Law.
He is currently the managing partner at Macharia-Mwangi & Njeru Advocates.
He left Ipoa in May 2018 after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a new board.
He came into office when police officers were involved in several killings of Kenyans during protests after the disputed 2007 election.
Before leaving office in May 2018, Ipoa under his management investigated over 1,000 cases and forwarded 103 files to the DPP.
During his campaign for the male representative position at the JSC, he insisted that he will serve with integrity, ethics, accountability and respect.
His motto was, "Change the course of history...one term is enough"