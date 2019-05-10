New JSC rep: This man Njeru Macharia

Macharia holds a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Nairobi and a diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

He is currently the managing partner at Macharia-Mwangi & Njeru Advocates.

He left Ipoa in May 2018 after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a new board.

He came into office when police officers were involved in several killings of Kenyans during protests after the disputed 2007 election.

Before leaving office in May 2018, Ipoa under his management investigated over 1,000 cases and forwarded 103 files to the DPP.

During his campaign for the male representative position at the JSC, he insisted that he will serve with integrity, ethics, accountability and respect.

His motto was, "Change the course of history...one term is enough"