Mazzoncini child case pushed to Tuesday

An application by adoptive parents to have their three-year-old son produced in court after he was snatched by police will be heard on Tuesday next week.

The matter had been slated for hearing on Thursday but failed to proceed owing to the judge's absence. Justice Luka Kimaru who is presiding over the case is away on official duties.

Mathew Sean Mazzoncini and Daisy Louise Mazzoncini sued the Children Welfare Society of Kenya, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General, accusing them of abducting the minor from their residence in Westlands on April 5. They claim the three have since refused to disclose his whereabouts.

The American guardians are apprehensive that the minor is in grave danger, and are deeply concerned for his health, safety and whereabouts. It’s been 35 days since the boy was abducted from home.

They want the court to issue a rescue order for the minor to be rescued from the respondents.

Also sought is an order compelling respondents to produce the minor before court.

The Mazzoncinis claim they are the legal guardians of the minor, having been appointed as joint guardians by a court order of April 4 2017.

Daisy Mazzoncini, a British and American dual citizen, came to Kenya in 2016 to visit a family friend, Githoni Kirima, who ran a prayer centre in Kiambu.

