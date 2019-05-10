KRA interdicts 75 staff over bribery, graft

The Kenya Revenue Authority on Friday interdicted 75 members of its staff suspected to be involved in tax evasion and facilitating access to services through bribery and corruption.

They 75 are suspected to have facilitated the irregular/fraudulent clearance of cargo, fraudulent amendment of tax returns in order to help taxpayers evade taxes and the irregular issuance of Tax Compliance Certificates.

Of the 75 affected, 61 are from Domestic Taxes Department and the remaining 14 are from Customs and Border Control Department.

Most of the cases have come out from Nairobi.

These affected officers were detained for questioning and statement recording.

They are expected to be arraigned in court this month.

The investigations have been ongoing for four months, with assistance from national law enforcement agencies to help in trailing money and communication.

The crackdown is part of the KRA’s anti-corruption push which has gained further momentum from Intelligence and Strategic Operations Department, which is focused on combating tax evasion by promoting ethical practices among the KRA staff.

It is tasked to promote ethical conduct through the creation of effective corruption frameworks, staff sensitization and detection and investigation of corrupt acts.

In more recent corruption interdiction cases within the KRA, 85 employment officers were terminated in 2018.

KRA plans to implement an electronic Intelligence Gathering System in the next three months.