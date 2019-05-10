Kenya Food and Drug Authority planned

The ministries of Health and Agriculture are in the process of creating the Kenya Food and Drug Authority, Health CS Sicily Kariuki has revealed.

The new agency will replace the Pharmacies and Poisons Board and will license food products.

KFDA will control food and medicines business as part of regional efforts to curb counterfeits and boost pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The authority is expected to tighten entry rules of food and medicinal products amid reports that up to 30 per cent of drugs in circulation are counterfeit.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya has however opposed the idea describing it as a ticking time bomb.