Gangs to gardens: Kenyan youth shun crime to create green spaces

As a young man, Moses Muchina used to rob people who were unlucky enough to have to cross through the Kenyan slum of Korogocho after dark.

Until a few years ago, People's Park was a dumping site in the slum northeast of Nairobi - filled with garbage and even human waste - and a crime hotspot.

"Women's handbags and mobile phones were our key targets," said Muchina.

With nearly one in five Kenyan youth unemployed, according to the World Bank, carjacking, burglary, and robbery with violence are common across Nairobi and its slums.

But today, People's Park is no longer a "no-go zone", as Muchina called it. With well-manicured grass, stone paths and trees offering shade from the scorching sun, it has become a popular spot for Korogocho residents to meet and play.

And it was Muchina, along with a group of former gang members, who led the transformation.

As co-founders and mentors of the youth-led volunteer group Komb Green Solutions they have been cleaning up public spaces in and around Korogocho for the past two years.

Local residents say they now feel safer, and officials credit the project with helping reduce the rates of robbery and homicide in the area.

"Many of our children were killed as a result of engaging in crime," said Phelistus Libulele, who leads a weekly meeting for community health volunteers in the park.

Before the Komb Green project, she used to have to rent a venue so the group could meet safely.

"That narrative has now changed for the better of our future generations," she said.