EXCLUSIVE: How Nairobi BRT buses look

In Summary

• Transport CS says infrastructure yet to be put in place.

NAMATA BRT buses.
NAMATA BRT buses.

Nairobi residents can now have a glimpse of how the buses for the Bus Rapid Transit system look like.

The Star has obtained a photo of one of the buses in South Africa where the vehicles are being shipped from.

According to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, the first batch of the buses is already in the country.

 
 

The buses are yellow and dark blue with the name NaMATA on the side. NaMATA stands for Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority.

Despite the importation of the buses, Nairobi still lacks the necessary infrastructure while the question of who will run the service remains unanswered.

"The first batch was 32 buses. What we are now trying to do is fast track the construction of stations and other supporting infrastructure so that as the buses come, we shall have proper infrastructure," he said.

Macharia said setting up of the infrastructure has not started yet.

"We are just contracting and it will be done very quickly… maybe one or two months to make sure we have proper support infrastructure," he said.

Macharia said about Sh 1.2 billion is needed to roll out infrastructure has since been allocated.

More:

Why Nairobi's BRT was a cart-before-horse move

Roads not designed for system, not enough space for BRT lanes, roads encroached on
Counties
1 week ago

Matatu workers push for say in BRT plan

We are the ones with the technical knowledge of the day to day running
Business
1 month ago

Matatu touts plan to block BRT, accuse owners of keeping mum

Matatu touts are meeting secretly twice a week to plan how to block the launch of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles.They have accused matatu ...
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
News
10 May 2019 - 13:45

Most Popular

  1. The impact of counterfeits in Kenya, KOT have their say
    25m ago News

  2. EXCLUSIVE: How Nairobi BRT buses look
    1h ago News

  3. Kenyan youth shun crime to create green spaces
    2h ago News

  4. Japan's economy likely shrank in Q1 - Poll
    2h ago World

  5. German exports rebound unexpectedly in March
    3h ago World

Latest Videos