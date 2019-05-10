EXCLUSIVE: How Nairobi BRT buses look

Nairobi residents can now have a glimpse of how the buses for the Bus Rapid Transit system look like.

The Star has obtained a photo of one of the buses in South Africa where the vehicles are being shipped from.

According to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, the first batch of the buses is already in the country.

The buses are yellow and dark blue with the name NaMATA on the side. NaMATA stands for Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority.

Despite the importation of the buses, Nairobi still lacks the necessary infrastructure while the question of who will run the service remains unanswered.

"The first batch was 32 buses. What we are now trying to do is fast track the construction of stations and other supporting infrastructure so that as the buses come, we shall have proper infrastructure," he said.

Macharia said setting up of the infrastructure has not started yet.

"We are just contracting and it will be done very quickly… maybe one or two months to make sure we have proper support infrastructure," he said.

Macharia said about Sh 1.2 billion is needed to roll out infrastructure has since been allocated.