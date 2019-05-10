Couple's fight causes fire destroying 300 houses

Maybe it was about burnt ugali, a missing Sh300, drunkenness, suspected infidelity.

Whatever it was (and we don't know), it caused a furious argument between a couple on Tuesday night in Kibera’s Laini Saba. They haven't been officially named and maybe they won't be for fear of mob violence.

Their war of words got ugly and physical, it escalated and a burning stove was knocked over

It exploded into a fire that destroyed more than 300 houses.

Domestic violence is far from uncommon, but it seldom displaces 300 people or families.

All property was destroyed, many people were left homeless.

Residents were unable to put out the fast-moving blaze.

Laini Saba MCA Cecilia Ayot went to the scene early Wednesday.

"Some have been left homeless. It is unfortunate because we have the rains yet again and what was once called home has been razed by fire," she said.

Ayot condemned domestic violence.

"There are many ways to solve problems but violence is not one of them. People should seek a third party instead of getting physical because we can see how a quarrel has damaged the livelihood of 300 homes," she said.

The area is so congested and many houses encroach on roads so that fire engines had difficulty reaching the area.

"I urge landlords to leave adequate space between houses during construction to allow for access by fire engines," Ayot said.

The Nairobi fire department has said lack of access roads especially in informal settlements was its biggest challenged.

The county is reviewing the Nairobi County Disaster Management Act 2015 and development a disaster management plan and policy.

On Monday, the Nairobi government received Sh200 million from the UK government to mitigate disaster issues.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said fires are among the county's most frequent disasters.

