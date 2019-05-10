KISUMU ATTACK

Cops kill suspected thug, recover stolen lorry

Armed suspect engaged officers in fierce shoot-out

Police from Kisumu West on Thursday engaged in a dramatic gun battle that ended in the death of a suspected thug and recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Kisumu West OCPD Edward Kang'ara told the Star he received a report around 7.30 am that a lorry had been hijacked at Otonglo area. 

He immediately mobilized officers on the ground working with the owner of the lorry to pursue the thieves. 

"We managed to trace the lorry easy since it had a tracker on it which the thieves were unaware of, "Kang'ara said. 

Immediately the lorry was stolen, the suspects diverted to Kombewa then to Kisian and along Busia road to Daraja Mbili. 

“From there, they proceeded to Riat where they joined the Kakamega road and later to some rough road. One of the suspects was armed and engaged our officers in a shoot out," said the OCPD.

Two other suspects escaped. “We managed to get crucial documents and information that will enable us nab them,” he said.

Kang'ara urged residents to always report incidents on time to enable the officers to respond immediately.

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
News
10 May 2019 - 00:00

