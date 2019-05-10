ANC to revoke MP Osotsi's nomination next week

The Amani National Congress will write to Parliament and the Registrar of Political Parties next week to revoke the nomination of MP Godfrey Osotsi.

Insiders told the Star Thursday the party had started the process to kick the lawmaker out.

The former secretary general is accused of 'wrongful conduct'. He was replaced with Barack Muluka and lost a court battle to quash the party's decision.

High Court judge Cecilia Githua last month ruled in favour of the party.

“Osotsi was expelled on account of mismanagement of party funds and for refusing to cooperate with the National Executive Council, the party's Disciplinary Committee and the Secretariat, regarding the matter," chairman Kelvin Lunani said.

The mismanagement is said to have occurred between January and December 2016 and January and August 2017 when Osotsi served as secretary-general and the party's principal accounting officer.

Osotsi protested his removal before the Political Parties and Disputes Tribunal. He accused ANC of “consistently, deliberately and maliciously” withholding information that would enable him to respond to the charges against him.

“From the evidence herein, it is evident that the impugned decision is the continuation of an unlawful campaign against Osotsi to suppress his democratic right to dissent and is otherwise totally unfounded and malicious,” the tribunal heard.

The tribunal ruled in favour of the MP and nullified the appointment of Muluka.

But Justice Githua said the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the matter because Osotsi had not exhausted all internal party mechanisms.

“Having exhaustively deliberated over the matters before it, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to expel Godfrey Atsieno Osotsi forthwith from the membership of ANC," the party said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the Court had no jurisdiction in entertaining the matter at this stage."

The party said Osotsi failed to follow proper mechanisms under the Political Parties Act in challenging his expulsion.

“It is regrettable that while the party has always invited the errant MP to address these matters, he chose the path of stubbornness. He must now face the music,” the statement said.

Lunani warned members against defying the party and making rude comments about the party leadership in public. “They are advised that their own day of reckoning is not too far,” Lunani said.

Osotsi has blamed 'malicious individuals' within the party of trying to silence him politically. He said the individuals were opposed to his election to the House Business Committee of the National Assembly.

