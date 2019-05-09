WAGE BILL

Speaker Muturi defends MPs’ hefty house allowances

Muturi blames SRC for being selective and discriminatory in its determinations.

In Summary

•House Speaker has said that MPs are State Officers and it would be unfair to judge them for demanding allowances.

•SRC faulted the Parliamentary Service Commission for purporting to okay the allowances.

DEFIANT: National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.
DEFIANT: National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.
Image: FILE

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has strongly defended the hefty perks on MPs' house allowances saying that they deserve it.

Muturi said the perks were well guided by Justice Chacha Mwita's ruling on October 5, 2018, that State Officers qualify for this benefit.

The Speaker maintained that MPs are State Officers; thus it would be unfair to be prejudiced against them.

He said their perks had been determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

"Curiously, the same benefits have been extended to the Executive and the Judiciary but without any undue focus," Muturi added.

Muturi further dispelled the perception that MPs are not concerned about the country’s ballooning wage bill.

He blamed the Salary and Remuneration Commission for being selective and discriminatory in its determinations saying the housing benefit should be extended to all public servants and state officers.

The MPs’ house allowance debate comes after SRC disapproved their move, saying they irregularly awarded themselves Sh250, 000 monthly house allowances.

In a statement on Tuesday, SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich said SRC has the sole mandate of determining MPs' salaries and benefits. 

SRC also faulted the Parliamentary Service Commission for purporting to okay the allowances.

The SRC said the payment of allowances by PSC is a matter of "great public concern" adding it was reviewing the matter with a view of taking appropriate action.

The commission also raised concerns over the continued rise in the wage bill, hurting development plans.

More:

MPs' Sh250,000 monthly house allowance is illegal - SRC

SRC raises concerns about ballooning wage bill at expense of development.
News
1 day ago

Haki Africa tells SRC to revoke MPs' allowances

MPs awarded themselves the backdated allowance in the April pay.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
09 May 2019 - 10:04

Most Popular

  1. Parliament invites views on reducing IEBC commissioners
    22m ago News

  2. Bail application ruling for Ivy murder suspect postponed
    10m ago News

  3. Speaker Muturi defends MPs’ hefty house allowances
    2h ago News

  4. Ruto's message to Origi, Wanyama after European heroics
    3h ago News

  5. Trump says China 'broke' trade talks deal
    4h ago World

Latest Videos