Petition against Njoki Ndung'u, Ojwang withdrawn

A petition against Supreme Court judges Njoki Ndung'u and JB Ojwang has been withdrawn.

The announcement was made by Chief Justice David Maraga on Thursday.

The petition was filed by lawyer Apollo Mboya on allegations of misconduct arising from their pronouncements in the Nick Salat case.

Maraga also said five judges had been served with charges on various acts of misconduct ranging from disappearance of files, irregular release of exhibits, forging of documents and temperament.

Other acts include bribery, signing release order without surety and other forms of corruption.

"The Magistrates concerned have been served and given 14 dayswithin which to respond to the charges," Maraga said.

On the petition filed by Yussuf Ibrahim Dimbil against the Chief Justice, the JSC said Maraga has filed a response.

Regarding the two petitions pending against four Supreme Court Judges arising from the Wajir governor race petition,the commission said the judges have filed their responses.

Two of the judges have sought further particulars from the petitioners. The requests have been forwarded to the petitioners for their appropriate action.

The commission will fix dates for the oral hearing of the petitions after the finalisation of recruitment of judges.