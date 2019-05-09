Parliament invites views on reducing IEBC commissioners to five

Just days before the October 26, 2017 repeat election, commissioner Roselyn Akombe resigned and fled the country saying she had received death threats.

In April last year, three others led by vice chair Consolata Nkatha resigned saying the chairman Wafula Chebukati had failed in offering IEBC leadership.

The other two are Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya.

Parliament has also invited views on another IEBC (Amendment) Bill which is seeking to amend the First Schedule of the Act to provide for a mechanism of appointing members of the Commission.

Currently, the Act lacks clarity on how IEBC positions are to be filled which has seen the positions remain vacant for over one year now.

If passed, the law will require the President, with the approval of Parliament, to appoint the 11-member selection panel which will operate on a permanent basis.

It will draw its membership from the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC), Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), Public Service Commission (PSC), Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The National Assembly has also invited views on the Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which is seeking to prescribe the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Views are also being sought on the Labour Relations (Amendment) Bill which sets requirements that trade unions must meet before calling a strike.

MPs are also seeking views on the amendment of the NHIF Act to provide for people to continue with the same standard of contribution after retirement.

Other Bills up for public participation are the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, the Sectional Properties Bill, The National Drought Management Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Also in the list are the Public Service Bill, the Labour Relations Bill, and the Kenya Food and Drugs Authority Bill.