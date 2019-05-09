Not just yet, Wangamati tells gubernatorial hopefuls

• Governor says he is changing face of Bungoma, 'has good track record'.
• Tells those hoping to unseat him to give him time to deliver.
Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has told those eyeing his seat to wait until 2022.
Wangamati on Tuesday said it is time for elected leaders to deliver their campaign pledges since Kenyans are yearning for development.
Sirisia MP John Waluke, who is the Jubilee Bungoma chairman, former Kenya Revenue Authority director Evans Kakai and Cofek’s Stephen Mutoro have expressed interest in the governor's seat.
It is not clear if the former Governor Ken Lusaka, now Senate speaker, will be contesting for the seat.
Wangamati was speaking at the county head offices in Bungoma town during the launch of Sh300 million road projects funded by World Bank. The roads are to be built in Kimilili and Bungoma towns.
The governor said it will not be a walk in the park for aspirants since his development track record will help him defend his seat.
Wangamati urged those "salivating for his seat" to give him ample time to deliver his pledges because the electorate gave him the mandate to transform the face of Bungoma.
‘We want to tell those who want to be governor and are busy funding guys to go to court and sabotage our progress to give us time," he said.
Wangamati said whoever is planning to unseat him should be well prepared with enough resources for campaigns too.
The face of Bungoma and Kimilili towns is set to change following the launch of the Kenya Urban Support Programme, he said.
KUSP is an affirmative plan that was initiated by the World Bank to spur development in the rural-urban areas to address the alarming poverty index at the grassroots.
County governments were awarded 90 per cent of the $300 million which has been split among qualifying counties based on their urban population.
Bungoma was awarded Sh300 million, Bungoma Municipality (Sh110 million) and Kimilili Municipality (Sh190 million).
Wangamati lauded the World Bank for the grant and assured the body of competence, zero corruption and timely execution of the project.
With improved road network, lighting and drainage, Bungoma will be on the road to becoming an investment hub, the county boss said.
"The department of lands decided to upgrade several roads within Bungoma and Kimilili municipalities to bitumen with footpaths with this allocation," Wangamati said.
He said sewerage systems will also be upgraded to reduce the perennial flooding crisis.
A total of 5.8km of road will have been upgraded by the end of the project expected to end in six months.
In Bungoma Municipality, Sh110 million will be used to upgrade Sharrif Centre-Police-Prison road, Khetias Stores-Mama Fanta and Kanduyi-Makutano roads.
In Kimilili Municipality, the Riziki-DC, Riziki-Slaughterhouse, Kimilili junction-Kimilili Boys- Kimilili market roads will be upgraded.
Wangamati lauded MCAs for passing the formation of a charter for Bungoma and Kimilili towns to enable the funds to be released.
He said the roads will be named after prominent people and religious leaders of Bungoma since independence.
Deputy Governor Charles Ngome asked for the consideration of Webuye in the allocation. Webuye is more populous than the Bungoma and Kimilili towns.
Roads executive Collins Mukhongo asked the contractors to do a thorough job.
He assured youths, women and persons with disabilities that they will be given jobs in the road works.
