Not just yet, Wangamati tells gubernatorial hopefuls

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has told those eyeing his seat to wait until 2022.

Wangamati on Tuesday said it is time for elected leaders to deliver their campaign pledges since Kenyans are yearning for development.

Sirisia MP John Waluke, who is the Jubilee Bungoma chairman, former Kenya Revenue Authority director Evans Kakai and Cofek’s Stephen Mutoro have expressed interest in the governor's seat.

It is not clear if the former Governor Ken Lusaka, now Senate speaker, will be contesting for the seat.

Wangamati was speaking at the county head offices in Bungoma town during the launch of Sh300 million road projects funded by World Bank. The roads are to be built in Kimilili and Bungoma towns.

The governor said it will not be a walk in the park for aspirants since his development track record will help him defend his seat.

Wangamati urged those "salivating for his seat" to give him ample time to deliver his pledges because the electorate gave him the mandate to transform the face of Bungoma.

‘We want to tell those who want to be governor and are busy funding guys to go to court and sabotage our progress to give us time," he said.

Wangamati said whoever is planning to unseat him should be well prepared with enough resources for campaigns too.