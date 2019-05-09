Mukuru kwa Njenga man charged with wife's murder

A man was charged yesterday with killing his wife at Mukuru kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi.

Kevin Wafula Nandasaba is accused of killing Mary Nabwire between April 5 and 6.

He denied the charges before High Court judge Jessie Lesiit.

According to police reports, Nabwire’s body was found hanging on a strip of mosquito net in the couple's house.

A postmortem found bruises on Nabwire's body, an indication of a struggle before her death.

The autopsy report indicated she was strangled to death before her body was hanged.

A report by the Director of Criminal Investigations produced in court stated that this was a homicide faked to look like a suicide.

Nandasaba asked to be released on lenient bail terms.

Justice Lesiit set the bail application hearing for May 20. She directed that the accused be interviewed by probation officers for a comprehensive report before the trial begins.

Many women have been killed in crimes of passion since the year began.

On Tuesday, a 55-year-old man was arrested after he hacked his wife to death with a panga following a dispute over proceeds from the sale of tomatoes in Trans Nzoia county.

Daniel Koech was arrested in Endebess subcounty after he killed his wife Prisca Cheruto, 51, at their home in Soy Mining village at 9pm on Monday.

Last weekend, police arrested a man for killing his wife and her supposed lover in Namanga, Kajiado county.

