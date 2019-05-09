Marsabit MPs dismiss claims of 11 deaths

Two Marsabit MPs have dismissed reports that 11 people died in ethnic clashes pitting communities in North Horr.

Saku MP Dido Ali Rasso and his Moyale counterpart Qualicha Gufu said Kenyans who died in the attack had raided a neigbouring community.

They maintained that only two police reservists were killed while two civilians in their company sustained injuries.

“They were not on any peace mission as purported by some individuals but were killed while participating in direct combat,” Rasso told journalists at Parliament buildings on Wednesday.

“We wish to set the record straight with regards to the circumstances of this particular incident,” he said.

The MP said the cross-border meeting between Kenya and Ethiopia is very well structured and a such, it is unusual for any cross-border peace meeting to be undertaken without the nod of county security leaders.

The lawmakers said the raid was regrettable and a “major setback to the fragile peace that been realised in the area for the past one month.”

Earlier reports showed that 11 people died, two were wounded and another four reported missing after insurgents from Ethiopia hoodwinked their Kenyan neighbours to attend a peace meeting in Ulan over a disputed dam only to open fire at them.

But the lawmakers dismissed the claims saying the incident had nothing to do with the politics of Marsabit community.

They called on Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the incident with a view to arresting those believed to be inciting communities against another.

They further exonerated local leaders from any blame.