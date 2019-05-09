KRA man charged with stabbing wife

A Kenya Revenue Authority staff was yesterday charged with attacking his wife with a knife, casuing her bodily harm.

Kennedy Maingi allegedly stabbed Doreen Makandi on April 16 in Lang’ata subcounty, Nairobi.

He was also charged with willfully and unlawfully destroying her mobile phone worth Sh7,000.

Maingi denied both charges before Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau and requested to be released on a lenient bond.

According to documents in court, the accused accompanied his wife for a drinking spree and they enjoyed themselves until late at night when an argument erupted.

As a result of disagreement, the couple decided to go back home through different routes but the accused started insulting the wife.

When the complainant went to take a taxi, the accused attacked her, calling her a prostitute.

Makandi managed to go home and spent the night in her children's bedroom for fear of being attacked by the husband.

The following day when she was ready to leave for work, the accused attacked her with a knife and tried to cut her neck off.

Maingi after missing the neck stabbed the wife on the back leaving her with serious injuries.

He beat her up with kicks and blows.

Magistrate Kamau released Maingi on a bond of Sh100,000 pending hearing on July 3.