Kidero hearing set for June 3

County allegedly lost more than Sh213 million between 2014 and 2016.

In Summary

• Kidero and eight others accused of conspiring to commit fraud, leading to loss of Sh213,327,300 county money.

• He also faces two counts of dealing with suspect property.

Nairobi governor Evans Kidero./HEZRON NJOROGE
The trial of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero in the Sh213 million corruption case will commence on June 3.

Parties in the case set the date after the High Court lifted orders suspending the hearing of the lower court proceedings.

In the case, Kidero and eight others are accused of conspiring to commit fraud, leading to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the county government between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016. They allegedly authorized payments to various companies for services not rendered.

He also faces two counts of dealing with suspect property, leading to loss of public funds.

He is charged alongside former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba, and former finance executive Gregory Mwakanongo, former accounting head Stephen Osiro, former acting chief finance officer Luke Mugo, former acting head of treasury Maurice Okere and four others.

by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
News
09 May 2019 - 00:00

