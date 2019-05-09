Kidero hearing set for June 3

The trial of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero in the Sh213 million corruption case will commence on June 3.

Parties in the case set the date after the High Court lifted orders suspending the hearing of the lower court proceedings.

In the case, Kidero and eight others are accused of conspiring to commit fraud, leading to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the county government between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016. They allegedly authorized payments to various companies for services not rendered.

He also faces two counts of dealing with suspect property, leading to loss of public funds.

He is charged alongside former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba, and former finance executive Gregory Mwakanongo, former accounting head Stephen Osiro, former acting chief finance officer Luke Mugo, former acting head of treasury Maurice Okere and four others.