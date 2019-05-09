Guard killed as crime soars in Kakamega

A night guard has been found murdered at Marava estate in Kakamega town.

It comes three days after a gang raided a village in Matungu, killing a pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter. Her husband was left with serious injuries.

The proprietor of the filling station opened his business only to discover the body of his night guard lying behind one of the fuel pumps.

Kakamega Central police boss David Kabena said the body had deep cuts to the head and neck. The eyes had been gouged out.

“I received the information at 8.30am, when the proprietor of the filling station came to report that his business premises had been broken into and his night guard killed,” Kabena said.

He urged residents to cooperate with the police and give information whenever they see anything that may cause insecurity.

Kabena said there is rising insecurity in Kakamega. He said security is not about the police alone, but everybody should be involved.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said Matungu subcounty has been experiencing criminal gang attacks, leaving more than 15 people dead. He said the area only has 42 police officers.

“I’m calling upon those mandated with the deployment of police officers to add more officers in this county,” Malala said.

The legislator said police officers who have stayed in their stations for a long time should be transferred. The transfers should not be inter-station but inter-county, he said.

Malala also said Kakamega Central police boss does not have a vehicle to operate with, and he instead uses his own car.

“I have discovered that our officers in Lurambi constituency do not have enough equipment. I think the national government has failed here,” the senator said.