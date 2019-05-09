Garissa county installs hi-tech lab machine

A medical facility that analyses liver and kidney functions has been installed at the Garissa Provincial Referral Hospital.

The Cobas C111 also conducts Lipid profile tests, bone chemistry, diabetic profile tests, and pancreatic tests, according to county Health and Sanitation chief officer Isnino Rage.

Rage was yesterday addressing laboratory technicians who are attending a three-day course on blood safety.

She said blood will no longer be sent to Nairobi for screening after the installation of the new machine.

"We need to enlighten our society on the importance of regularly donating blood, train our health personnel and have a regional blood transfusion centre.''

Rage said the training of the lab technicians followed last week's sensitisation of religious leaders on blood transfusion.

She urged Garissa residents to register with NHIF to benefit from better health coverage.