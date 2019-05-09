BETTER HEALTH

Garissa county installs hi-tech lab machine

In Summary

•New equipment analyses liver and kidney functions

•Blood will no longer be sent to Nairobi for screening

NHIF building
NHIF building
Image: FILE

 

A medical facility that analyses liver and kidney functions has been installed at the Garissa Provincial Referral Hospital.

The Cobas  C111 also conducts Lipid profile tests, bone chemistry, diabetic profile tests, and pancreatic tests, according to county Health and Sanitation chief officer Isnino Rage. 

Rage was yesterday addressing laboratory technicians who are attending a three-day course on blood safety.

She said blood will no longer be sent to Nairobi for screening after the installation of the new machine.

"We need to enlighten our society on the importance of regularly donating blood, train our health personnel and have a regional blood transfusion centre.'' 

Rage said the training of the lab technicians followed last week's sensitisation of religious leaders on blood transfusion.

She urged Garissa residents to register with NHIF to benefit from better health coverage.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
News
09 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Man kills new wife, 18, in Kitui
    1h ago Eastern

  2. Sect couple charged with denying son treatmentCouple ...
    1h ago News

  3. Kenya to ship its first crude oil next month
    1h ago News

  4. CS Mucheru, senators strike deal on data protection bill
    1h ago News

  5. Brace for devastating armyworm invasion – experts
    1h ago News

Latest Videos