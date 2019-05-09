Former Kiambu Speaker withdraws from JSC race

Former Kiambu speaker Gathii Irungu has withdrawn from the race of JSC male representative for the Law Society of Kenya.

The lawyer said he comes from President Uhuru Kenyatta's county and if elected his decisions will be interpreted on political parameters.

"Since I come from the President's backyard and I'm involved in county and national politics, if elected, the decisions I make may affect JSC's operations and perceptions in the public eye," Irungu said.

"As a politician any decision that I make as a JSC member will be interpreted as either being partisan or adhering to the directions of the Executive."

Irungu spoke on Wednesday during a press briefing in Kiambu town.

He said throughout his campaigns many people who know him, among them advocates, urged him to drop his candidature. Irungu said his supporters also convinced him to step down.

Irungu, who has practiced law for 28 years as a human rights lawyer, leaves the race to Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda, Charles Ongoto, and former Independent Policing Oversight Authority boss Macharia Njeru.

They will battle it out on Thursday for the position. Some 10,185 lawyers will troop to 28 stations to elect their male representative.

Irungu said the other reason why he withdrew his candidature is for regional balancing.

He said he will consult his supporters on the candidate to back in the election.

Irungu told his supporters not to waste their votes by marking his name. He said given the short notice he has pulled out of the election, his name will still be on the ballot.

Irungu was in March 2014 elected to fill in the position of Kiambu Speaker which fell vacant after the impeachment of Nick Ndichu. This is after he vied for Ruiru MP in 2013 but lost.

He has vowed to continue fighting for a vibrant and independent Judiciary.

