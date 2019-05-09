Closure of hospitals should be last resort, says lobby

The closure of a duly registered and licensed hospital should be a measure of last resort, according to the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals.

The lobby said yesterday that the closure should only be ordered by the authority that provided the operation licences.

The association was reacting to the closure of St Teresa Hospital in Kikuyu and Shalom Hospital in Machakos for negligence and Tuesday's warning by Health CS Sicily Kariuki that the ministry will close a few more hospitals to save lives.

Secretary-general Timothy Olweny said hospital closures are justifiable only in cases where their continued operation posed an immediate risk to patient safety.

Other cases should be where shortcomings are widespread and cannot be addressed while the institution is operational or the risk cannot be mitigated by the suspension of the concerned individuals pending investigation.

“While these remedial measures may involve the suspension or revocation of the registration of licences of professionals and or institutions found culpable, due process must be adhered to in strict compliance with the law,” Olweny said.

He acknowledged that cases in the realm of professional negligence are widespread.

“Regardless of the highly emotionally charged environment within which these events occur, their handling by the legally mandated organs must be sensitive to the aggrieved parties, ensure procedural justice for the medical professionals and institutions involved, and any actions taken must be within the strict confines of the law,” Olweny said.

The association wants the same “performance yardsticks” to be used for all medical facilities, regardless of their ownership structure, size, or affiliation.

The public is entitled to the highest attainable standard of care, regardless of where they opt to seek the services, Olweny said.

He said that private hospitals play an integral role in the quest for the achievement of universal healthcare in Kenya, with private and faith-based facilities providing 50 per cent of healthcare.

