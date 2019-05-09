DEAL BEGAN IN 2014

City Hall extends JamboPay's contract again for a month

Nairobi has not put in place an alternative revenue collection system

This is the second time JamboPay's contract has been extended after its initial five-year deal contract ended on April 7.

The City Hall source revealed to the Star on Wednesday that top county officers among them acting County Secretary Pauline Kahiga and Finance executive Winfred Gathangu have been holding meetings prior to the extension.

Mounting debt: Nairobi County headquarters at City Hall.
Mounting debt: Nairobi County headquarters at City Hall.

JamboPay's contract of collecting revenue for Nairobi government has once again been extended for 30 days.

A source said the county has not put in place an alternative revenue collection system.

This is the second time JamboPay's contract has been extended after its initial five-year deal contract ended on April 7.

 

The City Hall source revealed to the Star on Wednesday that top county officers among them acting County Secretary Pauline Kahiga and Finance executive Winfred Gathangu have been holding meetings prior to the extension.

Nairobi ICT chief officer Halkano Waqo, however, said the county is in the process of developing its own Integrated County Revenue Management system.

He said JamboPay, which has been collecting revenue for the county since 2014, is still doing the job to ensure smooth transition.

In the county fiscal strategy paper and the debt management strategy paper for the financial year 2019-2020, City Hall will spend Sh205 million for the new system.

While appearing before Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investments Committee last month, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said the county will stop outsourcing a revenue collection firm after the expiry of JamboPay's contract.

The governor said the county has acquired its own software for collecting income such as land rates and parking fees.

The extension is contradicting Sonko’s assertion before the senators. He had said the county had received a donation of a revenue-collection software from an undisclosed source in readiness for the expiry of JamboPay’s extended contract which ended on Tuesday this week.

 

"Migration of data from JamboPay to our own data centre concludes on May 7 and will run on a software donated to us, so no procurement was done," Sonko said.

City Hall has managed to transfer all the data from JamboPay to its data centre.

City Hall budgets Sh205m for revenue collection system

JamboPay's extended contract ended at midnight on Monday.
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
09 May 2019 - 00:00

